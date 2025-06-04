Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 49,100 Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.11% of Gladstone Commercial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 226,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,570,000 after buying an additional 213,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 116,355 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 82,684 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $671.10 million, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.68. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.33 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.66%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 413.79%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

