Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 83,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBNC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 362.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 530,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 1.3%

HBNC opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 9.86%. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

