Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.30% of Dine Brands Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 47,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.15). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

