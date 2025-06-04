Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 19,280 Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.05% of Magnera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Magnera during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magnera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Magnera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Magnera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnera from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Magnera in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Magnera Price Performance

NYSE:MAGN opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28. Magnera Corp has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter. Magnera had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Magnera’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Magnera

In related news, Director Bruce Brown purchased 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $200,061.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,462.68. This trade represents a 5,881.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt Begle purchased 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $284,052.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,217.41. This trade represents a 84.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 94,215 shares of company stock worth $1,263,094 over the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.