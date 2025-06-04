Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 2,687 Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Talen Energy by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $255.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $260.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.93 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Talen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.18.

About Talen Energy

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

