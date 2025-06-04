Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 32,275 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 286,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 142,733 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 682.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 135,538 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,659.85. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Hansen acquired 6,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,765.75. This represents a 2.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $116,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of UUUU opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UUUU. Roth Capital set a $5.75 price target on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

