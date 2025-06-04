Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 33,246 Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Burford Capital by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 139,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Burford Capital stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.70. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $15.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.75.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

