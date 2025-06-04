Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 39,233 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,580,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53,034 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 103,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 305,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.

Shares of ST stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $911.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,737.23. This represents a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

