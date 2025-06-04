Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.51 Million in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 57.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.60.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 1.2%

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $250.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.24 and its 200-day moving average is $247.35. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $208.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

