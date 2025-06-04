Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $149,000 in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bumble by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Bumble by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Trading Down 6.4%

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative net margin of 54.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

View Our Latest Report on Bumble

About Bumble

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.