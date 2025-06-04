Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $33,000 in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,369,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after buying an additional 5,047,600 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,569,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 211,803 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Globalstar by 3,055.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,723,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GSAT opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, Director James Monroe III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $469,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,783,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,358,336.52. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $156,977.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,084.10. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 334,546 shares of company stock worth $7,181,976 and sold 34,257 shares worth $755,528. Insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

