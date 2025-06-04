Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $546,000 in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 569,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 90,169 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $1,072,697.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,789.35. This trade represents a 88.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $297.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $18.58.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.21). AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $555.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

