Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $626,000 in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 246,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.15% of Service Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 279.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,858,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,306 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 174,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 131,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $20,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $435.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.21 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 12.87%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Articles

