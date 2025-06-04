Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $676,000 in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,130,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,025,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.41 million, a P/E ratio of 145.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

