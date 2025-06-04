Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $848,000 in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,985 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 69,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,050,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 28,228 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $807.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

About Quanex Building Products

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

