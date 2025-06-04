Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $928,000 in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 69,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 951,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,066,908.78. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 26,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $675,924.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,294.35. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE UVE opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $394.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

