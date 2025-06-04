Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $948,000 in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHIN. Barclays PLC raised its position in PHINIA by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 52,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 239,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brady D. Ericson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $397,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,588.78. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meggan M. Walsh purchased 1,400 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.71 per share, with a total value of $59,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,983.32. This represents a 22.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHINIA Stock Performance

NYSE:PHIN opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $57.23.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. CL King began coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

