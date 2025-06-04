Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 35,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson purchased 14,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $199,943.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,054.47. This trade represents a 26.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Armen Panossian purchased 8,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $113,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $293,748.57. This trade represents a 62.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.67 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,230.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oaktree Specialty Lending

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.