Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.10% of Ingevity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $51.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.13 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingevity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

