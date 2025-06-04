Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $297,000 Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 207,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. Cfra Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. CL King began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $109.52.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -168.42%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,575.76. This trade represents a 5.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk bought 15,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

