Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,010,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 3,558.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,361 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 1.2%

BTDR opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 2.24. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

