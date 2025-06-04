Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLMB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $929,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,156,145.84. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Scorziello sold 5,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $580,333.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,517.62. This represents a 76.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,759. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.79 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $492.97 million, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.53.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $138.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

See Also

