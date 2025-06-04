Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,583,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,109 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,294,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,168,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,320,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 1,463.9% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 318,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,904 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Financial Institutions Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of FISI stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. Financial Institutions had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.33%.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

