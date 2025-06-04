Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 456,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 343,749 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,574,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 5.2%

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $226.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.14.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.80%.

Insider Transactions at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

In other news, Director Joseph Morea bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,352.21. The trade was a 21.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

