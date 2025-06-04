Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 288,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

TRVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded trivago from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of trivago from $3.10 to $3.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, trivago has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.73.

trivago stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $298.10 million, a PE ratio of -424.00 and a beta of 1.49.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

