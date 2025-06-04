Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Shares in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in QCR by 809.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 82,497 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in QCR by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 195,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at $3,979,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in QCR by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCRH stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.80.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.01 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCRH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on shares of QCR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $64,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,235.92. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,415.20. The trade was a 59.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

