Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 13,000 U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.10% of U.S. GoldMining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in U.S. GoldMining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in U.S. GoldMining by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. GoldMining by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

U.S. GoldMining Price Performance

NASDAQ:USGO opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. U.S. GoldMining Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. GoldMining ( NASDAQ:USGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. GoldMining Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USGO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of U.S. GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of U.S. GoldMining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

