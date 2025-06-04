Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 23,331 Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 73,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 432.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 76,594 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 41,876 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBX stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider William Bobbora purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.51 per share, with a total value of $68,424.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,717.50. The trade was a 35.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,470 shares of company stock valued at $135,204 over the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

