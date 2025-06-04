Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 280,000 Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of Ur-Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,574,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,340,000. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 768,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 661,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 494,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Ur-Energy Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $294.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

