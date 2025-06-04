Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 4,719 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,932,000 after acquiring an additional 336,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

In related news, Director Neal P. Goldman acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.04 per share, for a total transaction of $504,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,074.44. The trade was a 90.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

