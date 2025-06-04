Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 88,400 Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.17% of Guess? at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $561.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $932.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.75 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 3.19%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 38.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

