Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $1.07 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 965.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN opened at $264.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,304.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.68. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.25 and a 1-year high of $277.37.

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.