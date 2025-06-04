Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $377,000 Position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FWRG. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 72,829 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 211,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 130,169 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $936.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $282.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $706,675.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,075.92. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $96,539.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,880.08. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Articles

