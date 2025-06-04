Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $725,000 Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.17% of Northrim BanCorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $503.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.38. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $92.45.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $45.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 18.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

NRIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Hovde Group upped their price target on Northrim BanCorp from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

