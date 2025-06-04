Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $887,000 Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 819.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 526.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roy Shoshani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,922.50. This trade represents a 10.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mcconnell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,929.69. This trade represents a 3.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,280 over the last 90 days. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -61.65 and a beta of 1.09. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Vishay Intertechnology had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $715.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently -81.63%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

