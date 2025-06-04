Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $969,000 Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,238,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,667 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth about $34,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,817,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,716,000 after acquiring an additional 764,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,046,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,628,000 after acquiring an additional 617,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

