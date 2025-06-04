Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,377,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,613,000 after acquiring an additional 151,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,987,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129,123 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Capri by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,688,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after acquiring an additional 547,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,070,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Capri by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,647,000 after buying an additional 1,088,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($5.12). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capri from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

