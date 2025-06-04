Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,965.80. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 15,165 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $394,138.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,900,837 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,753.63. This represents a 0.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $35.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from JAKKS Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

