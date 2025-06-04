Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 869.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYCR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W lowered Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

PYCR opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -187.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $23.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46.

Paycor HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.