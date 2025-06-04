Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,914 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,021,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 328,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,586,000 after buying an additional 103,948 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 4.8%

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $107.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.97. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $159.53.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

