US Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

US Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.2% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.57.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $205.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.