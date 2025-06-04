Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 190.92 ($2.58) and traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.70). Value and Indexed Property Income shares last traded at GBX 199.50 ($2.70), with a volume of 31,396 shares trading hands.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trading Down 2.5%

The company has a market capitalization of £83.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 190.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 188.51. The company has a quick ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96.

Value and Indexed Property Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a GBX 3.40 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Value and Indexed Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.64%.

About Value and Indexed Property Income

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

