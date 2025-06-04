Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,154 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VECO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

