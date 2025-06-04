Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 243,001 shares traded.

Wallbridge Mining Trading Down 8.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

