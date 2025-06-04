Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $498.54 and traded as low as $450.00. Watsco shares last traded at $447.47, with a volume of 112 shares.

Watsco Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $482.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.64.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

