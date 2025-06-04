WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,583 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.4% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,207 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.