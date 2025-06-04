WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $25.99 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.57.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

