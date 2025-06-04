Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 134,910 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 592.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,910 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

