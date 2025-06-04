Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.4%

VDE opened at $117.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.52. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $137.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.