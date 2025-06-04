Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 109,255 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 158.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,255 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

